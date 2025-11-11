R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 507.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.90% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 507.32% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.525.8040.4911.903.330.533.280.492.490.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News