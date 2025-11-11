Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 83.98 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 5.94% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 83.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

