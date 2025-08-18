Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 2010.9, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 16.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26333.45, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2016.6, up 4.48% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 29.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 16.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.