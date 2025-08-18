Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 6.12%

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 914.15, up 6.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 914.15, up 6.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 24910.95. The Sensex is at 81378.81, up 0.97%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 3.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26333.45, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 916.75, up 6.15% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 38.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.