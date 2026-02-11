Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 125.27 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 56.89% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales125.27138.05 -9 OPM %7.4315.05 -PBDT11.7721.49 -45 PBT7.9918.48 -57 NP5.9113.71 -57
