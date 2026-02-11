Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 125.27 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 56.89% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.125.27138.057.4315.0511.7721.497.9918.485.9113.71

