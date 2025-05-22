Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.21% to Rs 789.73 croreNet profit of Bajel Projects declined 31.82% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.21% to Rs 789.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 260.37% to Rs 15.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 124.79% to Rs 2562.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1140.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content