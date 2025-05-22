Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.72% to Rs 13.66 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 79.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.72% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 126.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 122.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.92% to Rs 82.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13.6617.4582.3161.46-509.08-436.68-103.79-178.13-84.67-92.74-145.64-166.89-85.02-93.07-147.00-168.12-79.68-70.38-126.24-122.93

