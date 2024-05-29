Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bal Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bal Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2024.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 120.18 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3178 shares in the past one month.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd surged 12.16% to Rs 214.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2482 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd spiked 11.20% to Rs 14.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20938 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd gained 11.09% to Rs 574. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24218 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd spurt 9.03% to Rs 158.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12454 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 56.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 241.88% in the March 2024 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Power Mech Projects bags project worth Rs 563 cr from BHEL

Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story