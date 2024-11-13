Exide Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 422.75, down 2.1% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 55.25% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 422.75, down 2.1% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 20.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 424.5, down 2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

