Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2025.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd lost 10.04% to Rs 84 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd tumbled 8.31% to Rs 378.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39196 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 7.73% to Rs 39.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2093 shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd corrected 6.59% to Rs 270.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 346.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 778 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

