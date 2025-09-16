Metropolis Healthcare gains after incorporating new subsidiary

Metropolis Healthcare advanced 1.33% to Rs 2,053.55 after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Metropolis Quality Solutions Private Limited on 15th September 2025.The newly formed entity will carry out the business of developing and dealing in technology driven products and services in the healthcare sector.
The company has subscribed 10,000 equity shares of the subsidiary, with a face value of Rs 10 each.
Metropolis Healthcare provides diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. It offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,100 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 45.06 crore on 23.2% increase in net sales to Rs 386.06 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
