Balmer Lawrie Investments soars as board to consider buyback, stock split, bonus issue

Balmer Lawrie Investments surged 2.98% to Rs 75.01 after the company announced that its board will meet on 21 May 2025, to deliberate on a series of significant corporate actions.

These include a share buyback, bonus issue and stock split. The company's board will review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ending March 2025. The board will also consider a dividend.

Balmer Lawrie Investments is the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. It holds 61.80% stake of Balmer Lawrie & Co. As on March 2025, the Government of India held 59.67% stake in Balmer Lawrie Investments.

On a consolidated basis, Balmer Lawrie Investments' net profit fell 3.02% to Rs 41.71 crore on 6.65% increase in total income to Rs 655.36 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

