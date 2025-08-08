Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.30% to Rs 71.76 crore

Net loss of Zim Laboratories reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.71.7681.825.949.832.436.18-2.431.23-1.870.90

