Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 13.53% to Rs 491.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3568.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

