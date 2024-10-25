Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 13.53% to Rs 491.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3568.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3647.113568.36 2 OPM %20.8319.73 -PBDT762.54692.79 10 PBT712.44631.91 13 NP491.31432.77 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PNB Housing Finance soars 11% after strong Q2 performance; details

Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story