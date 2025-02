Brainbees Solutions standalone net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 710.60 crore

Net profit of Brainbees Solutions rose 226.42% to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 710.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 635.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.710.60635.706.934.1988.0442.5253.153.6737.8011.58

