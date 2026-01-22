Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 51.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank declined 51.79% to Rs 205.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 426.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5478.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5431.245478.73 -1 OPM %43.1340.12 -PBDT290.38645.35 -55 PBT290.38645.35 -55 NP205.59426.49 -52
