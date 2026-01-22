Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 51.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 51.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income decline 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 51.79% to Rs 205.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 426.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5478.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5431.245478.73 -1 OPM %43.1340.12 -PBDT290.38645.35 -55 PBT290.38645.35 -55 NP205.59426.49 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 2.72 times

India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh circuit km of transmission lines

INR recovers marginally from all-time low levels

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story