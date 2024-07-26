Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.597.89 -4 OPM %5.402.15 -PBDT0.19-0.11 LP PBT0.09-0.20 LP NP0.09-0.20 LP

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

