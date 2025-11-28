Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Refex Industries rallied 9.88% to Rs 352 after the company received an order from Large Business Conglomerate for excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.

The said order is valued at Rs 100 crore and is expected to be completed within 4 months.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story