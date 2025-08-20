Bank of India receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Bank of India has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Certificate of Deposits (Rs 30,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III) (Rs 2,852 crore) - CRISIL AA/ Stable

Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III) (Rs 6,800 crore) - CRISIL AA+/ Stable

