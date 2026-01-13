Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

Bank of Maharashtra added 1.58% to Rs 64.84 after its standalone net profit jumped 26.51% to Rs 1,779.33 crore on 16.37% increase in total income to Rs 8,277.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 37.27% to Rs 2,007.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,462.31 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) grew 16.27% to Rs 3,422 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 2,943 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin stood at 3.87% as on 31 December 2025

Operating profit rose 18.78% year-on-year to Rs 2,736 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,303 crore in Q3 FY25.

Provision & contingencies other than taxes declined by 13.38% to Rs 728.19 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 840.7 crore in Q3 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, gross NPAs declined to 1.60% as of 31 December 2025, from 1.80% as of 31 December 2024, while net NPAs fell to 0.15% in Q3 FY26 from 0.20% a year ago. The provision coverage ratio improved to 98.41% in Q3 FY26, compared with 98.28% in the year-ago period. The bank said it held cumulative Covid-19 provisions of Rs 1,200 crore as of 31 December 2025. On a year-on-year basis, total business grew 17.24% to Rs 5,95,163 crore, driven by a 15.29% rise in total deposits to Rs 3,21,661 crore and a 19.62% increase in global advances to Rs 2,73,502 crore.

The banks RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) business expanded 20.26%, while retail advances surged 36.40% compared with the year-ago period. As of 31 December 2025, the total Basel III capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.06%, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 13.10%. On a year-on-year basis, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 37.19% in Q3 FY26 from 38.27% in Q3 FY25. Return on assets (ROA) rose to 1.86% in Q3 FY26 from 1.78% in Q3 FY25, while return on equity (ROE) improved to 23.79% in Q3 FY26 from 22.36% in the year-ago quarter. The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 10%, amounting to Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10, for FY 202526 (nine months), within the limits prescribed by the RBI.