Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.97, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 3.29% in last one month.