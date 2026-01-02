Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 63.85, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.73% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.85, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 12.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8571.45, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 207.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.34%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd spurts 0.56%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd up for fifth session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story