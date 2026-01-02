Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 63.85, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.73% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

