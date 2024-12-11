Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 11.64 points or 0.2% at 5806.92 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.29%), K.P. Energy Ltd (down 1.87%),Bajel Projects Ltd (down 1.3%),Nava Ltd (down 1.09%),PTC India Ltd (down 0.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.93%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.92%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.59%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.58%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 5.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.36%), and SJVN Ltd (up 0.8%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 217.62 or 0.38% at 57720.74.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 51.26 points or 0.31% at 16530.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.19% at 24656.4.

More From This Section

Ugro Capital receives patent for its proprietary credit scoring model - GRO Score

StarHub selects Infosys Compaz for its digital transformation

HUDCO signs MoU with Delhi Development Authority

Market trade in positive territory; European mrkt decline

Aurionpro Solutions jumps on bagging order

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.67 points or 0.09% at 81585.72.

On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 1734 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oil prices up on China's monetary policy shift, demand expectations

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 81,600; Nifty at 24,650; Auto leads, Banks drag

Need to differentiate between financial, non-financial regulation: CEA

Chinese authorities may consider a weaker yuan as Trump trade risks loom

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid scuffle over Soros, Adani

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story