Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banks stocks climbs after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Banks stocks climbs after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting today (August 8, 2024) decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50%.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

The projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 is maintained at 7.2%. The quarterly breakdown is as follows: Q1 at 7.1%; Q2 at 7.2%; Q3 at 7.3%; and Q4 at 7.2%. Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 7.2%.

The projected CPI inflation for 2024-25 remains unchanged at 4.5%. The quarterly breakdown is as follows: Q2 at 4.4%; Q3 at 4.7%; and Q4 at 4.3%. CPI inflation for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 4.4%.

During the recent policy meeting, Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.

More From This Section

ITD Cementation spurts on reporting strong Q1 results

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 98.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Goldiam International receives export order of Rs 50 cr from USA

The minutes of the MPCs meeting will be published on August 22, 2024. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during October 7 to 9, 2024.

Following the RBI announcement, the Nifty Bank index was up 0.12% to 50,178.25 while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.41% to 24,197.05.

HDFC Bank (up 1.05%), Federal Bank (up 1.04%), SBI (up 0.56%) and AU Small Finance Bank (up 0.18%) advanced.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lupin stock soars: Analysts bullish on growth but valuation may cap upside

Indian visa centres in Bangladesh shut down indefinitely amid turmoil

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Aditi in action at 12:30 PM; IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM

KPI Green locked in 5% upper circuit on strong Q1; profit nearly doubles

LIVE news updates: Central govt to table Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 today in Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story