Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur

NBCC (India) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the company and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on 08 September 2025 for the "Development of Naveen Nagpur."

NBCC has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for the newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur, covering an area of around 1,710 acres (692 Ha). The business district will be spread across 1000 acres, and 710 acres will be reserved for future expansion. Naveen Nagpur will be developed on a plug-and-play model featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure such as integrated underground utility tunnels, a district cooling system, automated waste collection, and a segregation plant. The project will focus on building commercial establishments for start-ups, MSMEs, IT companies, and commercial offices, along with residential and mixed-use developments aligned with town planning guidelines. The project is set to roll out in phases over the years.

The MOU marks a landmark step in advancing Naveen Nagpur as a planned Business and Finance Centre (IBFC), laying a strong foundation for its strategic growth and development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Vadilal Inds gains on appointing Himanshu Kanwar as CEO

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story