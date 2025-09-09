NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

To develop newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur
NBCC (India) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the company and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on 08 September 2025 for the "Development of Naveen Nagpur."
NBCC has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for the newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur, covering an area of around 1,710 acres (692 Ha). The business district will be spread across 1000 acres, and 710 acres will be reserved for future expansion. Naveen Nagpur will be developed on a plug-and-play model featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure such as integrated underground utility tunnels, a district cooling system, automated waste collection, and a segregation plant. The project will focus on building commercial establishments for start-ups, MSMEs, IT companies, and commercial offices, along with residential and mixed-use developments aligned with town planning guidelines. The project is set to roll out in phases over the years.
The MOU marks a landmark step in advancing Naveen Nagpur as a planned Business and Finance Centre (IBFC), laying a strong foundation for its strategic growth and development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app