Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with tiny losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Media, pharma and healthcare shares declined, while IT, auto and consumer durables stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 38.95 points or 0.05% to 84,711.97. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.30 points or 0.05% to 25,895.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,434 shares rose and 1,591 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 728.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,156.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys added 1.36% after the company announced that its share buyback offer will open on 20 November and close on 26 November. The company plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, representing 2.41% of its paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.82%. The company has been selected by the NHS Supply Chain for application development, support, and maintenance of its core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms over a five-year period. TCS will deploy cloud- and AI-enabled solutions to modernize the IT systems and improve operational efficiency.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) gained 1.04% after the company has fixed 5 December as the record date to determine eligible shareholders who will receive shares of Kwality Wall's (India) under the demerger of its ice cream business. The entitlement ratio has been set at 1:1. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.08% to 6.518 as compared with previous close 6.523. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5200 compared with its close of 88.600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.05% to Rs 1,22,703.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 99.51. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.12% to 4.117. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 24 cents or 0.37% to $64.65 a barrel. Global Markets: Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns about artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks. In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs. A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%.

On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August. The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.