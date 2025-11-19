Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions partners with Konkan Railway Corporation

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions partners with Konkan Railway Corporation

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
For demonstration of in-station and in-train entertainment solutions for passenger engagement

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced a strategic collaboration. An MOU has been signed to this effect with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) at Navi Mumbai. This collaboration will facilitate the demonstration (PoC) and implementation of next-generation connectivity and entertainment solutions across three key railway stations: Madgaon, Ratnagiri, and Udupi.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is partnering with KRCL to provide its innovative digital products as Value Added Services along 5G Network with internet back haul and at the selected stations. Through a phased Proof of Concept (POC) initiative, Blue Cloud shall deploy its advanced 5G FWA offerings alongside immersive in-station and in-train entertainment solutions for comprehensive evaluation by KRCL. This program is designed to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure available to passengers, delivering seamless connectivity, real-time information, and high-quality entertainment to enrich the travel experience.

The deployment will also enable both KRCL and Blue Cloud to study and evaluate operational feasibility, passenger engagement, and the long-term economic impact of next-generation digital services within railway environments. The POC will act as a foundation for refining service delivery models, optimizing network performance across challenging terrains, and establishing a scalable blueprint for future expansion to additional KRCL locations.

Following successful completion of the POC, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions and Konkan Railway Corporation plan to expand and commercialize these services throughout the railway network under a collaborative revenue-sharing arrangement. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening passenger connectivity, modernizing transportation infrastructure, and pioneering advanced digital experiences along the Konkan Railway corridor.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

