Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the operation of the user fee/toll collection agency at Rampura Toll Plaza, located at Km 23.300, 2/4 lane with paved shoulder from Km 0/000 to Km 79/700 on NH 548B (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar Section) in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items.

The total value of the project is Rs. 13,87,00,000, awarded on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender.

