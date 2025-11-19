Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the operation of the user fee/toll collection agency at Rampura Toll Plaza, located at Km 23.300, 2/4 lane with paved shoulder from Km 0/000 to Km 79/700 on NH 548B (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar Section) in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items.

The total value of the project is Rs. 13,87,00,000, awarded on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

