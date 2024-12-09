Barometers trade flat; Nifty trades below 24,700

The key equity indices traded near the flat line with some negative bias in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,700 level. Consumer durables, realty and financial services shares advanced while FMCG, media and healthcare stocks corrected.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 7.86 points or 0.01% to 81,696.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 4.90 points or 0.02% to 24,672.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.29%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,027 shares rose and 917 shares fell. A total of 107 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,830.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,659.06 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 December 2024, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PC Jeweller added 1.25% after the company informed that its board will meet on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, to approve the issuance of 5,17,11,462 equity shares by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis.

JSW Energy rose 1.15%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for the development of a 400 MW ISTS-connected solar power project.

Laurus Labs slipped 2.99%. The firm announced that its subsidiary, Laurus Bio, has secured an equity investment of Rs 120 crore from Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.48% to 6.840 as compared with previous close 6.740.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.7225, compared with its close of 84.6600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2024 settlement was added 0.04% to Rs 76,650.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 106.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.05% to 4.147.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2024 settlement added 27 cents or 0.38% to $71.39 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks slipped on Monday, as investors grappled with South Korea's political turmoil and awaited fresh stimulus measures from China. Oil prices remained steady following the dramatic fall of the Syrian government.

Investors are gearing up for a pivotal week, marked by a flurry of central bank decisions across four continents, a crucial meeting of Chinese officials, and the release of key US inflation data. This flurry of economic events will shape investment strategies for the remainder of 2024 and set the stage for 2025.

Last Friday, US indices hit record highs on Friday, where technology stocks continued to push higher as stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data did little to deter bets on a December rate cut. Markets were also seeking more cues on what President-elect Donald Trumps policies will entail for the U.S. in the coming years.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,090.27 points on Friday, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.8% to 19,859.77 points, with both indexes eking out record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 0.3% to 44,642.52 points.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, above the expected 202,000, after rising an upwardly revised 36,000 in October as the labor market reeled from Hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as a big strike at Boeing factories in the West Coast.

Investors were waiting to see what a major regime change in Syria will entail for geopolitics in the Middle East, after rebel forces ousted President Bashar al-Assad and took control of Damascus, ending 13 years of civil war. Media reports said al-Assad had landed in Moscow, while Israeli forces had entered Syria.

US investors are eagerly awaiting the release of consumer price index inflation data on Wednesday. This key economic indicator will provide further insights into the health of the US economy and the future trajectory of interest rates.

