GPPL jumps after signing Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rose 3.33% to Rs 164.25 after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.

The proposed investment plan is contingent upon the long-term extension of the companys current concession, which is valid until September 2028.

The capital infusion aims to strengthen port infrastructure and enhance capacity across containers, liquid cargo, and RoRo operations, while expanding storage and rail siding capacity and deploying specialized equipment.

GPPL also plans to develop a deeper waterfront and implement best-in-class multimodal transit solutions, connecting ocean, rail, and road networks to the northwest region of India. Strategic partnerships will be explored to further bolster operational efficiency and cargo handling capabilities.