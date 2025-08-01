Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Pharma shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session
At 10:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 89.11 points or 0.10% to 81,281.38. The Nifty 50 index lost 4.65 points or 0.02% to 24,761.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.08%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE 1,924 shares rose and 1,696 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.
New Listing
Shares of Shanti Gold International were currently trading at Rs 233.50 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 199.
The scrip was listed at Rs 229.10, exhibiting a premium of 15.13% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 238.40 and a low of Rs 227. On the BSE, over 17.72 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index declined 2.44% to 22,215.90. The index tanked 3.71% in two trading sessions.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.62%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 3.45%), Gland Pharma (down 2.53%), Cipla (down 2.53%), Granules India (down 2.52%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.46%), Lupin (down 2.26%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.97%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.95%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.61%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) declined 2.27%. The company reported a net turnover of Rs 378.87 crore for July 2025, up 4.47% YoY growth compared to Rs 362.64 crore posted in July 2024.
Suzlon Energy jumped 5.44% after the company secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates to power their first firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app