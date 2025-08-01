Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Domestic equity benchmarks traded sideways on Friday, weighed down by global trade concerns after the United States imposed steep tariffs on several key trade partners and reaffirmed a 25% import duty on Indian goods.

The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Pharma shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session

At 10:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 89.11 points or 0.10% to 81,281.38. The Nifty 50 index lost 4.65 points or 0.02% to 24,761.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.08%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE 1,924 shares rose and 1,696 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

New Listing

Shares of Shanti Gold International were currently trading at Rs 233.50 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 199.

The scrip was listed at Rs 229.10, exhibiting a premium of 15.13% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 238.40 and a low of Rs 227. On the BSE, over 17.72 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index declined 2.44% to 22,215.90. The index tanked 3.71% in two trading sessions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.62%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 3.45%), Gland Pharma (down 2.53%), Cipla (down 2.53%), Granules India (down 2.52%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.46%), Lupin (down 2.26%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.97%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.95%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.61%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) declined 2.27%. The company reported a net turnover of Rs 378.87 crore for July 2025, up 4.47% YoY growth compared to Rs 362.64 crore posted in July 2024.

Suzlon Energy jumped 5.44% after the company secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates to power their first firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

