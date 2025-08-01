Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net tax revenue contracts 1.7% on year in Q1FY26

Net tax revenue contracts 1.7% on year in Q1FY26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's fiscal deficit more than doubled on year to Rs 2.8 lakh crore to hit around% of the annual target in the first quarter of 2025-26, with acceleration in capex and revenue expenditure while net tax receipts declined. In the first quarter of FY26, net tax revenues contracted by 1.7% to Rs 5.4 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues surged by 33% on year to Rs 3.73 lakh crore following the receipt of the higher-than-budgeted dividend from the Reserve Bank of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet enhances budgetary allocation for PMKSY to Rs 6520 cr

NSE SME Sellowrap Industries unfolds gently on D-Street debut

Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra

Shanti Gold International jumps on debut

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story