Lupin Ltd spurts 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1989.8, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1989.8, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 2.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22122.05, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2000, up 0.61% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 17.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

