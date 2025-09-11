Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldiam International rises after securing Rs 100 crore US export order

Goldiam International rises after securing Rs 100 crore US export order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goldiam International added 1.55% to Rs 403 after the firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the order pertains to the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery, to be executed on or before 31 December 2025.

The nature of the contract falls under international export, and it does not involve any related party transactions. The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entities that awarded the contracts.

The win highlights growing global demand for lab-grown diamonds, particularly from markets like the US, where ethical and sustainable jewellery continues to gain traction. The Rs 100-crore deal further strengthens the exporters presence in the premium global jewellery segment.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of fine diamond jewellery to leading retailers and wholesalers in the USA.

For Q1 FY26, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.19%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story