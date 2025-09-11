Goldiam International rises after securing Rs 100 crore US export order

Goldiam International added 1.55% to Rs 403 after the firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the order pertains to the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery, to be executed on or before 31 December 2025.

The nature of the contract falls under international export, and it does not involve any related party transactions. The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entities that awarded the contracts.