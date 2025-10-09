Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIBE announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 29.07 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence solutions provider for the manufacturing and supply of gun stands.

The order will be executed and delivered in tranches by June 2027, as per the agreed timeline.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that none of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip dropped 3.99% to settle at Rs 1,326.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

All-India Monsoon rainfall 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story