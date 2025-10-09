NIBE secures Rs 29-cr order from leading infra & defence company

NIBE announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 29.07 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence solutions provider for the manufacturing and supply of gun stands.

The order will be executed and delivered in tranches by June 2027, as per the agreed timeline.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that none of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.