Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares in demand; VIX rises 2.02%

The headline equity indices traded with significant gains in the early-afternoon trade, supported by hopes of big changes to the GST system and a recent upgrade to Indias credit rating. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government plans to bring generational GST reforms before Diwali, which could benefit sectors like auto, FMCG, and consumer goods. However, global worries remain, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible 25% US tariffs on Indian products starting August 27.

The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. Realty shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 734.07 points or 0.92% to 81,331.73. The Nifty 50 index surged 264.57 points or 1.07% to 24,895.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.19%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,516 shares rose and 1,483 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.02% to 12.61. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,948.60 at a premium of 52.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,895.85. The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 65.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.9 lakh contracts was seen at 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.79% to 895.10. The index fell 0.76% in the past trading session. Phoenix Mills (up 4.16%), Godrej Properties (up 3.62%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.91%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.98%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.81%), Lodha Developers (up 1.71%), DLF (up 1.7%), Anant Raj (up 1.3%) and Raymond (up 1.03%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global surged 9.71% after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 366.07 crore. Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) advanced 2.26% after the company announced that it had secured a significant work order worth Rs 1.02 crore from RajCOMP Info Services, a key client.