Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India appoints Sanjay Rao as MD and CEO

Bata India today announced the appointment of Sanjay Rao as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bata India. He succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure upon completion of his five-year mandate leading the business.

Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe. He joins Bata India from Nike, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Nike Retail, overseeing the France and Benelux markets.

Prior to Nike, Rao spent several years with Inditex, where he played a pivotal role in establishing Zara's business in India through its joint venture with the Tata Group. He subsequently held senior leadership positions across India, South Asia and China. Rao has also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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