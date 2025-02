Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 7.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 124.58 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators declined 7.47% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 124.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.124.58107.147.969.8613.9312.3911.7610.289.2910.04

