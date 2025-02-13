M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.93% to Rs 29.82 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.8218.081.04-9.400.240.070.230.070.170.04

