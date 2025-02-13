M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.93% to Rs 29.82 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.8218.08 65 OPM %1.04-9.40 -PBDT0.240.07 243 PBT0.230.07 229 NP0.170.04 325
