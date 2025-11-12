Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.320.023.13-50.000.050.010.050.010.050.01

