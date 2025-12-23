Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finkurve Financial Services board to consider fund raising via NCDs

Finkurve Financial Services board to consider fund raising via NCDs

On 30 December 2025

The board of Finkurve Financial Services will meet on 30 December 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 10,000 each and issue price of Rs. 10,000 through private placement via Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP).

