Pokarna announces cessation of director

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
With effect from 23 December 2025

Pokarna announced that Jayshree Rajesh Sanghani (DIN: 09007808), has completed her term of 5 consecutive years as an Independent Director of the Company on 23 December 2025, and consequently has ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. the end of business hours of said date.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

