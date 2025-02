Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 72.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 29.65 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 72.75% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.6518.2012.9517.804.363.593.312.771.856.79

