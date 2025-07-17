Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1417.3, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% slide in NIFTY and a 12.52% slide in the Nifty Media index.

