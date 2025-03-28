Government receipts stand at Rs 26.46 lakh crore in first eleven months of FY25

The monthly account of the Government of India showed today that Government of India has received Rs 25,46,317 crore (80.9% of corresponding RE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto February, 2025 comprising Rs 20,15,634 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4,93,319 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 37,364 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 11,80,532 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 1,47,099 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 38,93,169 crore (82.5% of corresponding RE 2024-25), out of which Rs 30,81,282 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 8,11,887 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,52,844 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 3,63,005 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. India's fiscal deficit for April-February was Rs 13.47 lakh crore, or 85.8% of the estimate for the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News