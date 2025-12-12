Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins Rs 74.99 cr contract from Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has won a landmark project worth Rs 74.99 crore to deliver a Digital Workplace Solution with Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) for Jammu & Kashmir Bank over a period of five years.

Headquartered in Srinagar, the Jammu & Kashmir Bank operates across India with 1,000+ branches and 1,400+ ATMs, leveraging advanced IT infrastructure to connect all its offices and branches through a robust WAN network. To accelerate its digital transformation and enhance customer experience, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has chosen Dynacons to implement an Advanced Workplace Solution powered by DaaS. This initiative will modernize the bank's IT ecosystem and support its vision for scalable, secure, and cost-efficient operations.