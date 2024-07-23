Benchmarks pare all gains; metal shares slide

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 152.43 points or 0.19% to 80,349.65. The Nifty 50 index rose 64 points or 0.26% to 24,445.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,610 shares rose and 1,904 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today, 23 July 2024. This highly anticipated Union Budget 2024 will serve as a pivotal economic roadmap for the Modi 3.0 government, aiming to propel India towards becoming a developed nation, 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047. The pre-Budget Economic Survey, presented by Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday, has outlined a conservative growth forecast of 6.5% to 7% for the current fiscal year.
Result today:
Bajaj Finance (down 0.80%) , DCM Shriram (up 0.14% ), Heritage Foods (down 0.29%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.04%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 2.01%), ICRA (down 0.24%), Indoco Remedies (up 0.55%), ICICI Securities (up 0.96%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.57%), Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (up 0.15%), Schaffler India (up 1.33%), Sharda Cropchem (up 0.57%), SRF (up 0.30%), Steel Strips Wheels (down 1.45%), Thyrocare Technologies (up 2.16%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.28%) and United Spirits (down 0.2.15%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 1.08% to 9,255.25. The index added 1.02% in the past trading sessions.
Vedanta (down 4.32%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.23%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.87%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.56%), Welspun Corp (down 1.49%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.36%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.34%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.27%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.18%) and Tata Steel (down 1.17%) declined.
On the other hand, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 0.66%) ,Adani Enterprises (up 0.09%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GE Power India slipped 1.40%. The company said that it has received supply order from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL), with a contract value of Rs 348 crore.
Greenlam Industries declined 2.24% after the company reported 40% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 20 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 17% YoY to Rs 605 crore in Q1 FY25.
