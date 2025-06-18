Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slips on Geopolitical Tensions, Weak Retail Data and Sector Losses

Wall Street Slips on Geopolitical Tensions, Weak Retail Data and Sector Losses

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks fell as Israel-Iran worries resurfaced, May retail sales disappointed and sectors like airlines and housing posted sharp declines.

The Nasdaq slid 180.12 points (0.9%) to 19,521.09, the S&P 500 decreased 50.39 points (0.8%) to 5,982.72 and the Dow fell 299.29 points (0.7%) to 42,215.80.

Wall Street dipped as traders took profits from Mondays rally amid fresh Israel-Iran tensions. Trump left the G7 summit early, denying it was for a ceasefire, and later demanded Irans unconditional surrender, fueling market worries.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.9% in May after edging down by a revised 0.1% in April. Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales fell by 0.3% in May after coming in unchanged in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1%.

Airline stocks significantly moved downwards after rebounding on Monday, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3.8%. Housing stocks were considerably weak, as reflected by the 2.5% slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Pharmaceutical, telecom and healthcare stocks were notably weak while energy stocks regained ground along with the price of crude oil.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index increased by 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.3%. The major European markets all moved to the downside while the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1%, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index decreased by 0.5%.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 6.5 bps to 4.38%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Tanla Platforms Ltd Falls 1.93%

DLF Ltd Spikes 1.16%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story