Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 16.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.54% to Rs 528.27 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 16.60% to Rs 248.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.54% to Rs 528.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4240.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales528.274240.60 -88 OPM %15.7612.52 -PBDT90.37414.82 -78 PBT73.17294.96 -75 NP248.40297.84 -17
