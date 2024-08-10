Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 65.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.78% to Rs 21.56 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 65.85% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.78% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.5613.84 56 OPM %8.0211.34 -PBDT1.321.50 -12 PBT0.280.49 -43 NP0.140.41 -66
